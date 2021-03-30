Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 558.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 141,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,514,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 133,645 shares of company stock valued at $5,882,290 and have sold 1,400,020 shares valued at $1,479,369. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

RILY opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

