Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 139,301 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.52% of HEXO worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 96.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. HEXO Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $777.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 517.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HEXO shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Desjardins increased their price target on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

