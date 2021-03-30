Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 250,800 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 129,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $291.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBAY. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.