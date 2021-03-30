Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 42,791 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,935 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE GWB opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

