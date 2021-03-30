Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 594,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of OPKO Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

