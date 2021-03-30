Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 865,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.47% of Republic First Bancorp worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 43,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 18,715 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 160,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.19.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

