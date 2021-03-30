Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.75% of Electromed worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELMD. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 410.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Electromed in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELMD. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Electromed in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. Electromed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Electromed had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

