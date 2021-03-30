Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.05% of VivoPower International worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVPR opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45. VivoPower International PLC has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

