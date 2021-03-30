Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,417 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of Gates Industrial worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Gates Industrial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

