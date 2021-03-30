Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.42% of MRC Global worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MRC Global by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in MRC Global by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 593,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 360,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 917,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,721,000 after purchasing an additional 228,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $734.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.09 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

