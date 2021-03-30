Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Viasat worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,363.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.