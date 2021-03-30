Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,945 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.10% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $54.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $4.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

