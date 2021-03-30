Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.70% of CalAmp worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CalAmp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,410,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after buying an additional 189,411 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of CAMP opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. CalAmp Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $369.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

