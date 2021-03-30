Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.62% of RADCOM worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in RADCOM by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in RADCOM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $132.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

