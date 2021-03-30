Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of MagnaChip Semiconductor worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 61,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 86,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 437,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 117,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.14.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

