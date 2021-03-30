Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Superior Group of Companies worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $376.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.43. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

