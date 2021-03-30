Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,239 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 250,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,296 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EBMT. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

