Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Bonanza Creek Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $199,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Equities analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.