Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.48 Million in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 358,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Cerus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,103,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 1,434,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cerus by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Cerus by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 646,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 156,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerus by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,544,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 135,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cerus by 167.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 132,570 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Cerus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $967.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, insider Laurence M. Corash sold 23,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $151,684.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,913,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,207,434.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,787 shares of company stock worth $1,638,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

