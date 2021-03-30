Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

