Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 234,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.38% of Tenneco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Metcalf bought 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 90,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $977,065.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,318,841 shares of company stock worth $132,416,411. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

