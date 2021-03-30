Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 13,935 Shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.85% of iMedia Brands worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iMedia Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $101.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.70.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

IMBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

iMedia Brands Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.