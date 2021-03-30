Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 144,100 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 111.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Horizon Global worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Horizon Global by 479.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 254,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 647,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 187,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Horizon Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,201,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

HZN stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.01. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 4,042.82%.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, brake controls, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.