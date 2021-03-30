Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 9,366 Shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.58% of Valhi worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 63.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valhi by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valhi by 71.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valhi by 24.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VHI opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $579.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.43. Valhi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. Valhi had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

