Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,005 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.13% of Yatra Online worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in Yatra Online by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 7,800,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,513 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Yatra Online, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on YTRA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti increased their target price on Yatra Online from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yatra Online from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

