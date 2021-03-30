Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after buying an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after buying an additional 311,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

