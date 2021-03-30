Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Franchise Group worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRG opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRG. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

