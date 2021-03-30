Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,167 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of AudioCodes worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,840,000 after buying an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 107,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 281,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $887.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.89 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Research analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

