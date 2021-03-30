Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after purchasing an additional 117,529 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 425,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,963,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,855,000 after purchasing an additional 65,076 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 250,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,352,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 247,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

