Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 158,100 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Hub Group worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $210,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $356,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

Hub Group stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.91.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

