Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,400 Shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Bright Scholar Education worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bright Scholar Education by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Scholar Education alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

BEDU stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30.

Bright Scholar Education Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Scholar Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Scholar Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.