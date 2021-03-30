Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 263,700 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE CRS opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

