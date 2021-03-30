Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 275,808 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275,808 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Seres Therapeutics worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.