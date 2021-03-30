Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 46,200 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of The Howard Hughes worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $17,280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 526,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 198,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 378.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,812,000 after purchasing an additional 178,305 shares during the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 79.5% in the third quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,752,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,472,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HHC shares. BWS Financial boosted their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -91.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Howard Hughes news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,085.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.