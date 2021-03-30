Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 57,092 Shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Surgalign worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,920,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $3,574,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,684,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 98,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRGA opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.54. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. Research analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRGA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgalign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

In other Surgalign news, insider William Scott Durall acquired 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 460,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,326. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Stolper acquired 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at $162,214.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

