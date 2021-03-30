Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Associated Banc worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,521,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $4,291,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASB. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE ASB opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.