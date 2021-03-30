renBTC Achieves Market Cap of $714.39 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $714.39 million and $22.69 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $58,852.19 or 0.99618715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00213064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.00919444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00076872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,139 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.