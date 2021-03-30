Render Token (RNDR) Trading 127% Higher Over Last Week

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Render Token token can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded 127% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $255.64 million and $29.31 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,928.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.94 or 0.00636742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00067450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 519,025,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,107,317 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken

Render Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

