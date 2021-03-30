renDOGE Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. renDOGE has a market cap of $168,805.35 and $15,991.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00058293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00262123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.00928700 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00077453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032740 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.