Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Up 8%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.14. Approximately 14,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,307,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.32.

REGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

