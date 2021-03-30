Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.
RPAY stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Repay has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.
In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the third quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.