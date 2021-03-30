Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

RPAY stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. Repay has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the third quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repay by 32.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

