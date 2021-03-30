Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,300 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 491,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NYSE RPLA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 198,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,139. Replay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.
In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,105,000 in the last three months.
Replay Acquisition Company Profile
Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.