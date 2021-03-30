Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,300 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 491,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RPLA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 198,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,139. Replay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,105,000 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replay Acquisition by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 80,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Replay Acquisition Company Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

