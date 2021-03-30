Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.4 days.

OTCMKTS:REPYF opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Repsol has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.41.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

