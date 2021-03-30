Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,200 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the February 28th total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 63.4 days.
OTCMKTS:REPYF opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. Repsol has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.41.
About Repsol
