Request (REQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $167.47 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $167.47 million and $4.67 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,082% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.96 or 0.00632174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027253 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

