Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

CBU opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Community Bank System by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 38.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

