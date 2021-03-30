Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 30th (ABCL, BN, CFG, CMA, DAL, DBAN, DGE, DUE, DWNI, EHTH)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 30th:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $52.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $45.00 to $54.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $74.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $36.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target raised by Stephens from $14.00 to $17.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €630.00 ($741.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €640.00 ($752.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $155.00 to $190.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $52.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Stephens from $50.00 to $58.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.