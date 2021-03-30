Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 30th (ABCL, BN, CFG, CMA, DAL, DBAN, DGE, DUE, DWNI, EHTH)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 30th:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $52.00 to $45.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

had its price target boosted by Stephens from $45.00 to $54.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $74.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $50.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) was given a €42.00 ($49.41) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $36.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target raised by Stephens from $14.00 to $17.50. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €27.50 ($32.35) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €630.00 ($741.18) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €640.00 ($752.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price raised by Stephens from $20.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) was given a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $155.00 to $190.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $23.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) was given a €61.00 ($71.76) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by Stephens from $52.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $52.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price increased by Stephens from $50.00 to $58.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

