Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for zooplus (ZO1)

3/26/2021 – zooplus was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – zooplus was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – zooplus was given a new €169.00 ($198.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – zooplus was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – zooplus was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – zooplus was given a new €265.00 ($311.76) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:ZO1 traded down €3.00 ($3.53) on Tuesday, reaching €237.00 ($278.82). The stock had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.77. zooplus AG has a 1-year low of €98.30 ($115.65) and a 1-year high of €245.50 ($288.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €208.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €171.25.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

