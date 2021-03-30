Research Analysts Set Expectations for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $214.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $222.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $249.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $419.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.44 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,968,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 219,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,728,000 after buying an additional 135,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.