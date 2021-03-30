Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 30th (ACI, ACXIF, ADYEY, AEG, ALBKY, ALIZY, ALPMY, AMIGY, ARHH, ARZGY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 30th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. TD Securities currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$2.75 price target on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $67.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $63.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported dismal fourth-quarter 2020 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Notably, both the metrics missed the consensus mark for the third straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. Notably, coronavirus-related woes along with low visitation negatively impacted the company. Of late, earnings estimates for 2021 have witnessed downward revisions. Nonetheless, increased focus on business model, extensive non-gaming revenue opportunities and planned investment in new projects in Macao are likely to drive the company going forward. This along with some entertainment offerings in the pipeline is expected to drive profitability across the company’s properties.”

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $22.00.

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by Stephens from $54.00 to $66.00.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its target price cut by Truist from $27.00 to $17.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

