Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 30th (LMST, LTC, MAXR, MBRX, MCBS, MOGO, MONDY, MSADY, NBHC, ULVR)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank. It offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and e-statements. The company operates primarily in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is based in ATLANTA, Ga. “

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €15.50 ($18.24) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

